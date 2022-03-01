MARION COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A 15-year-old and two men were arrested after a reported drive-by shooting in Marion County.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office reports that around 2 p.m., Monday, deputies were called to the 2400 block of Marion-Marysville Road on the report of shots fired.

The caller told deputies that Destin Mullins, 20, had driven by the home in a Pontiac Grand Prix and fired approximately five shots as he passed.

No injuries were reported.

Photo courtesy Marion County Sheriff’s Office

Later, deputies stopped the vehicle in the area of Broad Street and Davids Street in Marion and found Mullins as well as Tyler Williams, 19, and a 15-year-old male inside.

Deputies say a loaded 9mm Masterpiece Arms “MAC 10” gun was found in the roadway near the vehicle.

All three were arrested with Mullins charged with improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle & weapons under disability. Williams was charged with tampering with evidence and complicity. The 15-year-old was charged with complicity.