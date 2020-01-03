Marion County sheriff’s office trying to reunite recovered ATV, dirtbikes with rightful owners

MARION COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — With several ATVs and dirtbikes recovered, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office is trying to reunite those items to their rightful owners.

This is all part of a rash of thefts and robberies in the Marion and Union county areas.

Investigators said from the beginning arrests have been made and the property returned to their owners, but the thefts continue.

“One of the individuals who we originally let go the first time was back at it again and that’s where we’re at today — with a bunch of UTVs, ATVs, and four-wheelers that we’re trying to get returned,” said Mjr. Chrisy Utley with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

She added they now have a barn full of stolen four-wheelers and dirt-bikes.

“I can tell you right now we have seven four-wheelers and two dirtbikes,” Utley said.

All taken over the past six months.

Utley said investigators found this stash of ATV’s after a man claiming his four-wheeler was stolen told them he saw his vehicle on someone else’s property.

That led to an arrest of a minor who investigators believe isn’t working alone.

Utley added the alleged thieves are changing the appearance of vehicles once they’re stolen.

“The problem is that these guys are pretty high tech,” said Utley. “So, if you want to call it high tech, they get the property, they take the serial numbers off, and they start immediately removing the plastic and replacing it with different plastic.”

They even have a pile of parts in the barn, all believed to have been stripped from the vehicles they recovered.

Utley said someone spray painted some of the bikes and that’s making it more difficult for people to identify what is rightfully theirs.

It leaves her handling the phone calls to match up which vehicle goes to whom.

Now she asks people to be smart with their ATVs.

“Lock up your items, secure them, even if you live in the country,” Utley said. “There are people that go around and look at the properties, and if they see your four-wheeler out, they’re going to come back and probably get it.”

Utley said this is still a very active investigation, and she believes there are more people connected to these thefts.

She also asks people in the Marion and Union county areas to call her at 740-382-8244 ext. 5120 if you believe one of these vehicles could be yours.