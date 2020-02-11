Marion County man arrested for 10th OVI offense

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — A Marion man has been arrested for operating a motor vehicle under the influence which Ohio State Highway Patrol said is the tenth time he’s been charged with the same crime.

According to OSHP, Larry L. Kitts was stopped for a left of center violation on Main Street in Marion on Feb. 8.

OSHP said Kitts was showing signs of impairment and was subsequently arrested for OVI.

Kitts will have a preliminary hearing Friday, Feb. 14, on a felony OVI charge.

The public is encouraged to use #677 to report any driver they suspect is impaired.