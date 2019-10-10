Marion County man accused of raping minor, producing child porn

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — A Marion County man is facing dozens of felony charges, including multiple counts for rape of a child.

Jerry Kevin Miller is accused of 8 counts of rape, 16 counts of gross sexual imposition, 3 counts of sexual battery, 14 counts of kidnapping with a sexual motivation specification, 3 counts of importuning, 3 Counts of Disseminating Matter Harmful to Juvenile, 2 Counts of Pandering Obscenity Involving a Minor, 33 Counts of Illegal Use of a Minor in a Nudity Oriented Material or Performance and 1 Count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs.

Prosecutor Ray Grogan said,“Miller engage din sexual conduct with a child over a period of years. Miller photographed some of the sexual conduct and possessed these images which were discovered during a search warrant on his residence.”

Grogan said the child was under the age of 13.

Miller is being held in the Multi County Correction Center on a $500,000 bond. He will appear in court Tuesday.