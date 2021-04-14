Marion County judge, wife sentenced to two years in prison for hit-and-run crash

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — A Marion County Common Pleas Court judge and his wife were sentenced Wednesday to two years in prison for charges related to a hit-and-run crash.

Judge Jason Warner and his wife, Julia Warner, were found guilty last month for the June 2020 crash that injured a 19-year-old man.

Jason Warner was found guilty of complicity to leaving the scene of an accident, a felony of the fourth degree, and complicity to tampering with evidence, a felony of the third degree.

Julia Warner, his wife and the driver of the vehicle, was found guilty of two counts of misdemeanor negligent assault, complicity to leaving the scene of an accident, and complicity to tampering with evidence.

As a convicted felon, Jason Warner will no longer be eligible to serve as a judge, according to Ohio Revised Code.