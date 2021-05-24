Marion County judge, wife sentenced in hit-and-run crash free on bail

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — A former Marion County Common Pleas Court judge and his wife, both of whom were sentenced to two years in prison after being convicted in a hit-and-run crash, are free pending an appeal of their cases.

Judge Jason Warner and his wife, Julia Warner, were both granted a motion for a stay, meaning they are free on bail pending their appeal as long as they meet four conditions mandated by the court:

Post bond of $100,000 cash or surety. There is no 10 percent privilege.

Do not consume alcohol or illegal drugs.

Do not operate any motor vehicles.

Comply with all other conditions of release, including not having contact with the victim or his family.

The Warners were found guilty in March for a June 2020 crash that injured a 19-year-old man.

Jason Warner was found guilty of complicity to leaving the scene of an accident, a felony of the fourth degree, and complicity to tampering with evidence, a felony of the third degree.

Julia Warner, his wife and the driver of the vehicle, was found guilty of two counts of misdemeanor negligent assault, complicity to leaving the scene of an accident, and complicity to tampering with evidence.

As a convicted felon, Jason Warner will no longer be eligible to serve as a judge, according to Ohio Revised Code.