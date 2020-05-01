Marion County cancels 2020 county fair due to health concerns

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) – Marion County canceled its 2020 county fair on Friday due to coronavirus concerns.

The Marion County Senior Fair Board says the decision was difficult, but it’s the right one due to health concerns.

“The decision to not hold this year’s fair in normal capacity was not taken lightly as it impacts the livelihood of many individuals and businesses in our community as well as the fair industry. However, we believe we made the right decision at this time in order to protect the health and safety of our community,” said Keith Seckel, Marion County Senior Fair Board president.

A Marion County press release states, the board will focus on local 4-H and FFA youth this year which will include opportunities for junior exhibitors.

“By July, we are hopeful that gathering sizes will be more lenient to allow for a crowd to support our junior fair exhibitors,” said Seckel. “Governor DeWine and Dr. Amy Acton are the only ones that can truly allow us to move forward with this alternative solution to a county fair.”

The 2020 event would’ve been the 170th Marion County Fair.