Marion aquatics center closed for 2020 season

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The city of Marion has announced the Lincoln Park Aquatics Center will not open for 2020 season.

According to the city’s press release, their decision is to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Mayor Scott Schertzer stated the Aquatic Center has been significantly reduced this season, but in order to keep the staff and children safe, they took it a step further.

“Enforcing social distancing as required by the Responsible RestartOhio would be difficult, if not impossible. To require children to remain six-feet is not practical, especially while in the pool,” said Schertzer.