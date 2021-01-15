FILE – In this Dec. 24, 2020, file photo, Healthcare workers wait in line to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Seton Medical Center in Daly City, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Just over a month after the first vials of the coronavirus vaccine arrived in Columbus, the largest counties in Central Ohio have moved into the second phase of distribution.

Most counties next week will move into Phase 1B of distributing doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines that have proved 95% effective in preventing COVID-19.

Phase 1A, which the entire state was in through early January, includes frontline health care workers, EMS responders and residents and staff nursing homes and other congregate settings. Phase 1B expands eligibility to all Ohioans 80 and older on Jan. 19; 75 and older on Jan. 25; 70 and older on Feb. 1; and 65 and older on Feb. 8.

Also in Phase 1B, people with severe developmental and medical disorders will be eligible on Jan. 25, and employees of schools planning to reopen fully in person or in a hybrid learning by March 1 will be eligible on Feb. 1.

As of Friday morning, 388,383 people in Ohio have received at least one of the two doses needed for vaccination, which is more than 3% of the state’s population.

Use the interactive map below to explore the vaccine distribution plans of all 22 counties in NBC4’s coverage area, as well as vaccination locations listed by the Ohio Department of Health:

