Many beat the heat at Zoombezi Bay, but there are guidelines to follow

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Several people decided to beat the heat this holiday weekend by visiting Zoombezi Bay at the Columbus Zoo.

The family-fun water park delayed it’s season opening due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Park organizers said they have put a number of policies and protocols in place to ensure the safety of all guests.

Visitors need a dated, timed ticked to help the park manage the number of guests in order to provide enough space for physical distancing.

The park has also placed signs at the wave pool entrances to remind guest to maintain space while staying cool in the pool.

“And at our wave pool, we can make the call on any day, to turn off our waves,” said the park’s operations director, Sam King. “What this does is makes sure not too many guests get in one spot and just make sure they stay socially distanced.”

