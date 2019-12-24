Many around Columbus enjoying last-minute holiday shopping

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The clock is ticking on this holiday shopping season and even now, shoppers are still picking up their last-minute gifts, prompting some stores to stay open until Tuesday evening — Christmas eve.

A sign at Kohl’s tells the story — the doors will keep opening here until 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The store was pretty busy Monday night as time ticked down on the 2019 holiday season.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that a lot of stores around Columbus were busy Monday, and will likely stay busy Tuesday.

The National Retail Federation predicts consumer spending will increase by about 4 percent this year over last year’s holiday season.

When it comes to these extended hours — Kohl’s, for example, is open all night Monday — shoppers think around-the-clock shopping is a great idea.

In fact, many said there’s a chance they may be back overnight.

“I think it’s amazing,” said Mary Kate Francis, of Columbus. “I think it’s wonderful because I’m the person that’s up at 3 in the morning or waking back up at 3 in the morning and thinking, ‘Oh my gosh, what did I forget’ or ‘who did I forget.’”

“You are the second person who said you may be back in the middle of the night,” Deborah Smothers, also of Columbus, added. “I may be back, yes. There’s nothing stopping me.”

“Would you consider coming back in the middle of the night? Oh most certainly,” said Terrance Gilbert, of Columbus. “If I needed to come back and make sure I purchased that extra gift, I most definitely would come back.”

Several other stores will be open well into the evening Tuesday. In addition to Kohl’s, Walmart will be open until 6 p.m.; Meijer will be open until 7 p.m., and Target will close it’s doors Christmas eve at 10 p.m.

