Mansfield police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in motel homicide

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WCMH) — Police in Mansfield are searching for a suspect accused of shooting two people at a motel, leaving one dead.

According to the Mansfield Division of Police, at about 1:39 a.m., Thursday, officers were called to a Motel 6 located at 555 N. Tremble Road on the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a 48-year-old male, and a 29-year-old female suffering from gunshot wounds.

The male was pronounced dead at the scene.

The female was taken to an area hospital where she underwent surgery for her injuries. Her condition is unknown at this time.

The victims’ names are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Police say the suspect, Earl C. Jefferson II, 43, ran from the scene before officers arrived.

A warrant for Jefferson’s arrest on murder charges have been filed, but police continue to search for him.

Police say Jefferson should be considered armed and dangerous and people are urged to call 911 if they see him. A photo of Jefferson with two-different hairstyles was provided by police.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information on this shooting to call 419-755-9730 or 419-755-9724.