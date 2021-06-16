Mansfield Police: Officer shoots suspect after chase, struggle

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WCMH) — An officer with the Mansfield Division of Police shot a shooting suspect after a foot chase and struggle Wednesday.

According to Mansfield Police, officers responded to a call for a shooting on the 400 block of Johns Avenue at 6:14 p.m., where they found a victim who had been shot multiple times.

A short time later, a Mansfield Police officer, identified as Officer Jordan Moore, saw a man matching the suspect’s description driving in the area. When Moore attempted to stop the vehicle near West 3rd Street and Sycamore Avenue, the vehicle sped away.

The suspect then fled on foot in the area of the 600 block of West 4th Street. When Moore caught up to the suspect, a struggle ensued, at which point, the suspect allegedly pulled a gun.

Moore then fired his weapon, hitting the suspect.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital where he is being treated. Moore suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation has been asked to conduct the investigation into the shooting.

Moore has been placed on administrative leave per department policy.

Moore joined the Mansfield Police on July 9, 2018.

The suspect’s identity has not been released.