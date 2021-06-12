Mansfield Police make arrest in stabbing of woman, 74

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WCMH) — Mansfield Police have made an arrest in the assault of a 74-year-old woman who they said was stabbed more than 30 times.

Izzac Lawhorn, 19, was arrested Saturday morning without incident in an apartment on East Cook Road.

Lawhorn is suspected of breaking into the woman’s Brookfield Drive home on June 3 and stabbing her more than 30 times.

In a press release, Mansfield Police said Lawhorn “has been cooperative with the investigation and provided detectives with a statement concerning his actions during the assault.”

Lawhorn has been charged with felonious assault and is being held at the Richland County Jail pending his first court appearance.

Police said they believe Lawhorn acted alone.

“We are hopeful that this arrest will not only allow the victim some relief, but, also, help alleviate any additional community fears, given the randomness of the attack,” police wrote in the release.