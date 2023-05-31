PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCMH) — A man from Mansfield is in custody after he allegedly drove across the state to Lucasville and Portsmouth, attempting to sexually assault at least one of three minors in his car, according to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office.

Robert Tubbs, 20, faces felony charges of attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, disseminating matter harmful to a juvenile, importuning, and pandering obscenity involving a minor, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

Officers arrested Tubbs just before 3:00 a.m. on Monday in Portsmouth.

The arrest came after a “concerned citizen advised the Portsmouth police that they had observed several juveniles getting into a vehicle with two adult males,” according to the news release. The sheriff’s office did not share any additional details about the second adult in the car, but said the incident is still under investigation.

Investigators found that the victim, a 13-year-old from Lucasville, had been communicating with Tubbs via the Snapchat app. Tubbs had also sent the victim inappropriate photos prior to driving to Lucasville and picking her up. They then drove to Portsmouth, where the two other girls were.

Tubbs is in the Scioto County Jail, and his bond is $25,500, according to the sheriff’s office.