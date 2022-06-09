MANSFIELD, Ohio (WCMH) — It was a milestone birthday for one of America’s heroes in Mansfield.

Army veteran Harold Myers turned 100 years old on June 8, and to celebrate, his family asked the community to send him birthday cards. They had their sights set on receiving 100 cards, but to their surprise, they received many more than that.

After Myers’ family posted about his upcoming birthday on social media, they said the whole world responded with more than 10,000 cards.

The cards arrived from all 50 states, Puerto Rico and at least five other countries. Letters in the mail even included a special card from Normandy, France, the site of D-Day in 1945.

“It’s hard to say much more than thank you, and it’s a great honor to have friends like we all have,” Myers said. “That’s the important thing.”

Myers said he served in the Army from 1942 to 1946. He and his wife, Margaret, have been married for 72 years.

While he retired from full-time work at 90 years old, he still has his driver’s license. Even at 100, Myers’ family said he refuses to slow down.

Myers’ birthday has come and gone, but the birthday cards keep flowing in. If you would like to send him a card, address it Harold Myers, P.O. Box 310, Ontario, OH. 44862