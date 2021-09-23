Mandel uses MLK Quote in denouncing ‘Critical Race Theory’, leader’s daughter responds

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– An Ohio Republican candidate for senate invokes the name of one of the country’s most iconic civil rights leaders, and the daughter of the late activist, who upholds her father’s legacy, responded.

“What the liberals are doing by advancing the cause of critical race theory… they are stomping on the grave of Martin Luther King,” Josh Mandel said in a video he tweeted Wednesday. “Martin Luther King once said he had a dream that his grandkids would be judged, not by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character,” Mandel said in the video.

By advancing the lie of Critical Race Theory, the liberals are stomping on the grave of Martin Luther King. pic.twitter.com/7uimOGR8cR — Josh Mandel (@JoshMandelOhio) September 22, 2021

Dr. Bernice King, CEO of the King Center in Atlanta, responded to Mandel and suggested he study her father’s teachings in full.

King said using one quote from her father, which she described as out of context, suppresses the truth about how racism harmed the country.

I invite you, if you truly desire to advance the cause of humanity toward true peace, to study my father’s teachings in full and in context.



He was not a drum major for a colorblind society, but for justice, which requires truth about our past and present. https://t.co/z9cmXv0hqQ — Be A King (@BerniceKing) September 23, 2021

Several scholars have told NBC4 critical race theory is a framework of analysis studied in law schools and determines how past actions shape the laws and structure of our country today.

Wednesday at the Ohio Statehouse lawmakers heard hours of testimony on two bills that would change the way Ohio educators teach history and society in regard to race. CLICK HERE to read more about those bills.