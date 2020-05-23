Man shot in Linden area while breaking up fight

Local News

by: NBC4 staff

Posted: / Updated:
sirens generic_35935

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Police are investigating after a man was shot while breaking up a fight in the Linden area, Friday.

Columbus Police say they responded to a shooting at about 10pm, Friday, in the 2200 block of Medina Avenue, where they found a 35-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

According to law enforcement, the man was breaking up a fight in the street between two females, when shots were fired from a crowd.

Police say the incident is being investigated and ask anyone with information to call 614-645-4141.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools