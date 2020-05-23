Man shot in Linden area while breaking up fight

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Police are investigating after a man was shot while breaking up a fight in the Linden area, Friday.

Columbus Police say they responded to a shooting at about 10pm, Friday, in the 2200 block of Medina Avenue, where they found a 35-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

According to law enforcement, the man was breaking up a fight in the street between two females, when shots were fired from a crowd.

Police say the incident is being investigated and ask anyone with information to call 614-645-4141.