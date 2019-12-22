Man wounded after freeway shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man who says he cut off a driver and got shot, is in stable condition at a local hospital.

Juan Ontiveros, age 37, says he was driving west on I-670 near the Johnstown Road exit when his car cut off a maroon Ford sedan, according to a media release by Columbus Division of Police.

The driver of the Ford sedan pulled up next to Ontiveros and fired five or six gunshots at Ontiveros’ car. One struck the man in the arm.

Police arrived at about 11:45am near I-670 and 5th Avenue on reports of a shooting. Medics took Ontiveros to a local hospital stable condition, the report concluded.