Man with medical condition reported missing in Knox County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
MISSING 2_97352

KNOX COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Knox County Sheriff’s Office has issued an alert for a missing Roseville man.

According to the sheriff’s office, Ernest Baker, 54, became separated from his group while walking in a wooded area Friday. The group was unable to find him and contacted the sheriff’s office, according to a social media post.

Baker suffers from several health conditions.

Officials began searching for Baker late Friday night and again on Saturday, but have been unable to find him. The search is scheduled to begin again Sunday.

Baker is 5-feet, 8-inches tall with gray hair. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans, and glasses.

Deputies from Knox, and Coshocton counties, Bladensburg Fire District personnel, Ohio State Highway Patrol Aviation, Kokosing Valley Search and Rescue, and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources all assisted in the search.

The sheriff’s office has not released a photo of Baker.

Anyone with any information as to Baker’s whereabouts is asked to call the Knox County Sheriff’s Office at (740) 397-3333.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools