Man with knife inside Coshocton McDonald’s charged

COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A man with a knife stopped at a Coshocton County McDonald’s by a patron with a gun has been charged, Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

Nicholas L. Hayes, 22, has been charged with attempted aggravated robbery, a second-degree felony. Additional charges may be filed after further review by the Coshocton County Prosecutor’s Office.

The sheriff’s office also named the man they said stopped Hayes. He has been identified as James H. Bartlett, 70, from Kentucky.

According to a Facebook post on the Coshocton County Sheriff’s page, the sheriff’s office received a call at approximately 11:15 a.m. Saturday about a man with a knife at a local McDonald’s.

Sheriff’s determined when they arrived that Hayes was making threats while inside the restaurant.

Bartlett confronted Hayes in an attempt to protect the restaurant’s customers and employees. Bartlett, who has a concealed carry permit, drew his weapon and began to order Hayes to drop the knife, the sheriff’s office said.

According to the sheriff’s office, Hayes refused to comply and began to leave the restaurant. Bartlett pursued Hayes outside where he was able to convince Hayes to drop the knife.

“Due to the heroic actions of Mr. James H. Bartlett, deputies were able to take the suspect into custody without injury or loss of life,” the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook.

The incident remains under investigation by the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office and the county prosecutor’s office.