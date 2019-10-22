Man with bodies found inside his van pleads guilty to murder

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man charged after two bodies were found inside his van has pled guilty to murder and will face at least the next 30 years in prison.

John H. Jordan Jr. pled guilty to two counts of murder earlier this month as part of a plea agreement, according to court documents.

Jordan was sentenced to two consecutive 15 years to life prison terms.

According to Columbus Police, officers found two bodies inside a 2005 white Dodge Caravan on S. Harris Avenue in Columbus in November 2018.

At the time, police said Jordan confessed to killing the two, later identified as Ryan Fuller and Mikayla Sotherland.

Jordan was the next-door neighbor to Fuller’s mother.

In exchange for the guilty plea, two other counts murder, two counts of abuse of a corpse, and one count of tampering with evidence were dropped.