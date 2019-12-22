Man with AK robs Family Dollar

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man who robbed a Family Dollar wore a black Mike Myers mask and carried an AK-type rifle with a brown wooden handle, Columbus Division of Police said in a media release today.

The robbery happened on December 19 at about 7:30pm at the store on East 5th Avenue in Columbus.

The man pointed a short, AK-type rifle at the cashier. He went behind the counter and told the staff to open registers, and then gave them a black and gray bag to put the money in, police said.

The man took the money and ran off still wearing his mask, with his gun.

If you recognize this person, call the CPD Robbery Unit, 614-645-4665 or Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.