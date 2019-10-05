Man with 4-year-old son attacked, robbed by teens at West Side gas station

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A 51-year-old man was assaulted and robbed while walking out of a gas station with his 4-year-old son on Wednesday on the city’s west side.

The incident occurred about 10:20 p.m. at Sunoco, 2281 Sullivant Ave. when three black male teenagers approached Jesus Yadaicela, surrounded him and began assaulting him, according to a police report.

The men removed his wallet before running off.

The incident was captured on surveillance video.

Anyone with information as to the identity of the suspects is asked to contact the Columbus Police Robbery Unit at 614-645-4665.