Man who killed two driving into Canal Winchester hospital pleads guilty to murder charges

LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — A Fairfield County man who authorities say deliberately drove into a hospital entrance, killing two people, has pled guilty to murder charges.

Raymond Leiendecker, 46, of Baltimore, Ohio, agreed to the plea Tuesday in Fairfield County Common Pleas Court. Sentencing will take place later. Each charge carries a minimum sentence of 15 years.

Leiendecker was deemed competent to stand trial last month.

In September 2019, Leiendecker drove his pickup truck into the entrance of the Diley Ridge Medical Center in Canal Winchester. A man died on the scene and a woman died from the injuries she suffered about a week later.