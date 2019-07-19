Man accused of holding Blacklick family hostage in home has day in court

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The man accused of holding a family hostage inside their home earlier this month was in court Friday.

Trevor Clark, 30, was formally arraigned on one charge of aggravated burglary and two counts of kidnapping Friday in the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas. All three charges carry a firearm specification.

The judge set Clark’s bond at $150,000 surety, $10,000 recognizance. As part of his bond, he is to be subjected to drug and alcohol screenings and not possess any firearms or ammunition.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, on the morning of July 7, Clark forced himself into the home of a family in Blacklick.

According to the sheriff’s office, the incident began a little before 7 a.m. Sunday when the sheriff’s office received a call stating a man with a gun, later identified as Clark, was standing in a driveway threatening to shoot himself.

Before police could arrive on the scene, Clark forced himself into the home through the kitchen door, police said.

At the time, five people, including two children, ages 4 and 6, were in the home, but the man who called police managed to escape.

Franklin County Sheriffs were joined on the scene by Gahanna Police and a SWAT negotiating team.

According to police, the four people remaining in the home hid in an upstairs room.

The suspect then forced the children’s mother into a separate room, leaving the two children and another adult alone, police said.

After about one hour, SWAT officers were able to get the two children and the other adult out of the home.

Sheriff’s office negotiators made contact with Clark and, after another 40 minutes, were able to get the children’s mother out of the home, according to police.

All four were unharmed.

After a little more than three hours since the incident began, at approximately 10:10 a.m., police said Clark surrendered and was taken into custody. He is being held at the Franklin County Jail.