Man who held Blacklick family at gunpoint free on bond

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The man who held two women and two children hostage inside a home this past weekend is free on bail Tuesday.

Trevor Clark, 30, was arraigned in Franklin County Court on one charge of aggravated burglary — armed with deadly weapon/dangerous ordnance.

The judge in the case set Clark’s bond at $75,000, which he posted.

While out on bond, Clark is to stay away from the family and the location where the incident happened, not allowed to possess a firearm or ammunition of any kind, or commit any further acts of violence.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Clark arrived at a home in Blacklick Sunday morning armed with a gun. Clark then allegedly forced himself into the home, trapping two women and two children inside with him.

The sheriff’s office said Clark moved one of the women, the mother of the children inside the home, to a separate room, which allowed officers to free the other woman and the two children, ages 4 and 6.

Approximately 40 minutes later, the children’s mother was freed from the home, the sheriff’s office said. No one was harmed in the incident.

Clark surrendered and was placed in custody approximately three hours after the incident began.