COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man is questioning if he is safe in his own home after his neighbor fired a bullet, apparently by accident, into his apartment wall.

The victim, Joshua Henry, said he was sitting just a few feet away from the bullet’s path. Henry didn’t think much of it until a maintenance crew showed up to fix his mirror Friday.

“My mirror just shattered and fell off the wall spontaneously about 10 feet away,” Henry said. “I saw a little growth behind the wall that was kind of pressing out and into the mirrors, so my assumption is that there was some bad plumbing.”

Crew members told him a bullet went through the wall and came from the back neighbor’s home.

“He was not answering when the door was being knocked on, I had never met this person, maintenance had never met this person,” Henry said.

Henry said the maintenance crew called Columbus Police, which got in contact with the neighbor.

“They ask him: Do you have a firearm? He says, ‘Yes.’ Was there a discharge last night? He says, ‘Yes.’ Where is the firearm? He says, ‘Which one? I have 7,'” Henry said. “I’m standing around the corner listening to this and it doesn’t feel super comfortable.”

Henry said the man told police he was cleaning a gun when the bullet was fired.

According to Henry, police said since the bullet did not make it through the wall and the man cooperated, this will be treated as an accidental discharge meaning no legal consequences.

“He said it is about the same as if you were to bump into someone’s car,” Henry said. “I’ve bumped into someone’s car . . . and I’m pretty sure I had to pay a fine.”

Henry asked to his landlord if this resident could be evicted. The landlord said he is working with his lawyers but did not provide a comment. Columbus Police did not respond either.

Firearm experts at L.E.P.D. Firearms, Range, & Training Facility say there is no room for error when using guns.

“The top priority is making sure that it is unloaded, it’s secured when you are in an environment where you are not trying to protect yourself,” said Eric Delbert, owner L.E.P.D. “It’s easy with anything we do to become complacent. Unfortunately with firearms, there’s no room for complacency.”