Man who crashed truck into Diley Road ER found competent to stand trial

CANAL WINCHESTER, Ohio (AP) — A man who authorities say deliberately drove into an Ohio hospital entrance, killing two people, has been found competent to stand trial on aggravated murder charges.

A judge issued the hearing Tuesday after reviewing the results of a second psychiatric evaluation for Raymond Leiendecker. The second evaluation was ordered after lawyers for the 46-year-old from Baltimore, Ohio, cited inconsistencies with the first evaluation, which had also found Leiendecker competent.

Authorities have said Leiendecker had undergone a psychological evaluation at the Diley Ridge Medical Center in Canal Winchester in September 2019 before driving a pickup truck into the emergency department entrance.

One man died at the scene, while another victim died about a week later.