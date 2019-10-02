Judge grants early release for who confessed to fatal wrong-way DUI crash on YouTube

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Columbus man who killed a man in a drunken wrong-way crash on I-670 in 2013 has been granted early release from jail.

Matthew Cordle was sentenced to six years in prison and six months in jail for the crash that killed Vincent Canzani on June 22, 2013. His driver’s license was also suspended for life.

LIVE: A court hearing is underway to determine whether Matthew Cordle, the man who confessed on YouTube to a fatal wrong-way DUI crash that killed a man in 2013, should be released from jail early. https://nbc4i.co/2ovXyY2 Posted by NBC4 on Wednesday, October 2, 2019

A YouTube video showing Cordle’s confession posted by ‘Because I Said I would’ in September of that year went viral and has been viewed more than three million times.

Cordle’s sentence includes six months in county jail to be served following the completion of his prison term. That jail sentence began following his release from prison on September 13.

Judge Jennifer French suspended the remaining five months of Cordle’s sentence during a court hearing Wednesday. French said she’s convinced Cordle is remorseful and rehabilitated.

Judge Jennifer French says she’s convinced Cordle is remorseful and rehabilitated. Cordle spent six years in prison after being convicted of aggravated vehicular homicide. — Ted Hart (@hartted) October 2, 2019