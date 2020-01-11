Man who allegedly led police on fatal crash in Gahanna appears in court

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The man accused of leading Gahanna Police on a high-speed chase that ended with him crashing his car and killing his 44-year-old passenger made his first appearance in court Friday.

Christopher McCleese entered the courtroom with his head down, scratches on his face and his arm in a cast, injuries which are the result of the crash Wednesday that took the life of Shannon Currier.

In court, the prosecutor read the domestic violence complaint made by Currier against McCleese just a few days before the crash.

“He proceeded to strangle her neck, which caused her to loose consciousness,” the prosectuor read. “He struck her with a closed fist multiple times in the face and the back of the head.”

Police had a warrant for McCleese’s arrest due to this complaint, which is what led to Wednesday’s fatal chase.

The chase ended on Clark State Road, with McCleese driving and Currier in the passenger seat.

About four minutes after it began, the car crashed into a tree.

McCleese ran off, but was caught later.

Currier was pronounced dead at the scene.

During the court proceedings, McCleese’s lengthy criminal record, which includes misdemeanor assault and OVI charges, were laid out.

Gahanna Police have yet to file official charges against McCleese for the crash.

He is being held on $500,000 bond for the complaint Currier filed.