Man who aided in rescue of children from lake thankful he could help

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The man who helped rescue four people from a car that went into a lake Saturday said the event seemed unreal.

Good samaritan Antonio Mister said he was passing by on Lakeside Street North near Eastland Mall Saturday when he heard cries for help.

According to the Columbus Division of Fire, three juveniles and one adult were in the vehicle at the time it went into the lake.

“I heard somebody say, ‘Hey, help,'” Mister said. “When I went to the back, there [were] people floating in the pond.”

Mister said he grabbed his shorts and jumped into the lake.

“It didn’t seem real at first until I saw the kids,” he said.

Mister said he started CPR on one of the children just before the Columbus Fire Department arrived at the scene.

Mister and his friend managed to get two juveniles out of the water while firefighters said they had to rescue an adult and child.

Mister said what happened Saturday hasn’t really hit him yet, but he’s thankful he was at the right place when it did.

“God is great,” Mister said.

The children were taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital while the adult was taken to Mount Carmel East. At last report, they were all listed in serious condition.