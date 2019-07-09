Man wearing safety vest, fake beard robs Marengo bank

MARENGO, Ohio (WCMH) — A Morrow County bank was robbed Monday by a man police said was wearing a fake beard.

According to the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office, a man entered the U.S. Bank in Marengo at approximately 2:30 p.m.

Police said the man entered the bank wearing a black shirt, yellow safety vest, Aviator sunglasses, a black ball cap, and a fake beard.

Police said the man asked the teller if he could open a checking account. When the teller then asked for identification, the man said no.

The man then showed the teller a handgun in the waistband of his pants and demanded large bills, according to police.

The teller complied and the man put the money into a black back pack, police said.

The suspect left the bank on foot and after walking a few blocks, got into an off-white, mid-sized four door vehicle with a loud exhaust which was parked a few blocks away at Gene’s Auto, police said.

According to police, the suspect was a passenger in the car, which was driven by another man.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office at 419-946-4444.

