Man wanted in dual-state pursuit, officer-involved shooting escapes from Grant Medical Center

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – An Ohio man is on the run Tuesday after escaping from a Columbus hospital after allegedly being involved in an officer-involved shooting and pursuit that started in Kentucky.

Police are looking for Tracy L. Rickett, 48, of Portsmouth, after he fled from Grant Medical Center on foot Monday morning at approximately 4:30 a.m.

Rickett was last seen wearing a hospital gown.

Tracy L. Rickett

According to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, Rickett allegedly stole a vehicle in Lewis County, KY, and was pursued into Ohio by a Greenup County Sheriff’s deputy and a Greenup Police officer Sunday.

The pursuit ended in a driveway where both officers fired their weapons. No one was injured in the shooting.

Rickett was taken to Southern Ohio Medical Center, but was later flown to Grant Medical Center. The sheriff’s office did not state why Rickett was hospitalized.

Rickett is wanted on multiple warrants, including a failure to appear warrant out of Scioto County Common Pleas Court, original charge was burglary. He is also wanted on warrants out of Portsmouth Municipal Court and several warrants out of Lewis County. These warrants include; assault on a police officer, fleeing and eluding, wanted endangerment and grand theft of a motor vehicle.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office at 740-354-7566.