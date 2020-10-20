Man wanted for pulling a gun on Lyft driver

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Police are searching for a man who pulled a gun on a Lyft driver and forced the driver to drive him around town for hours.

On September 11 at approximately 3:00 a.m., a Lyft driver picked up a customer in the area of Reynoldsburg and New Albany Rd. The suspect insisted for the driver, Patrick Ogondi, to drive him to several places not originally requested.

When Ogondi refused, the suspect pulled out a gun, held it to Ogondi’s head and said, “You will drive me to where I tell you to go.”

For approximately two to three hours, Ogondi was forced to take the suspect to several places in the area of E. Livingston Ave. and Noe-Bixby Rd.

Finally, when Ogondi stopped to get gas at the Shell Gas Station located at 5989 E. Main St he was able to escape from the suspect.

The suspect was last seen walking away from the Shell Gas Station northbound on McNaughten Rd.

Ogondi was able to return back to his vehicle and call the police. The suspect was described as a Black male, 30 to 35 years old, bald, with a black goatee and mustache, 5’7″, 170 pounds and was wearing a black t-shirt and black/gray sweat pants.

Anyone with information on this crime or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Columbus Police Robbery Unit at (614) 645-4665 or to remain anonymous, contact Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477).