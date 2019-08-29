Man wanted in connection with Michigan double homicide possibly in Columbus area

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man wanted in connection with a pair of homicides that happened in March in Grand Rapids Michigan is possibly in Columbus, according to police.

Grand Rapids Police call Derrell Demon Brown a person of interest in connection with the deaths of 47-year-old Cherletta Baber-Bey and 25-year-old Keyone Griffin in March. He is wanted on a nationwide felony warrant for receiving and concealing a stolen firearm.

The bodies of Baber-Bey and Griffin were discovered inside a home on in Grand Rapids on March 13. They had suffered gunshot wounds and their deaths were ruled homicides.

Police say Brown had been living at the pair’s home and was dating Baber-Bey.

A $2,000 reward is offered for tips leading to his arrest.

Brown, who is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds, goes by a number of aliases, including Darryl Robinson, Carter Brown, Derrick Brown, Michael Richardson, Marcus Wright and Jay.

He has a history of domestic violence, including a brutal assault on a girlfriend in 2005, WOOD reported.

According to Columbus police, Brown is possibly in the Columbus area. Anyone spotting him should call 911.

According to Grand Rapids Police, Brown has family in the Columbus area and has lived there in the past.