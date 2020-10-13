Man walks in to hospital following shooting near Argyle Park

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are investigating after a man showed up at a local hospital suffering from a gunshot wound Monday afternoon.

Police said officers responded to a call for a shooting victim at a local hospital at approximately 4:35 p.m.

The victim told the officers that he was in the area of Jermain Drive and Woodland Avenue when he was shot.

The man, 36, is in stable condition and is expected to recover from his injuries.

Police were able to determine the shooting happened on Argyle Drive near Woodland Avenue.

The incident is under investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-3689.

