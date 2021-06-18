Man uses sword to rob Columbus gas station, police say

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for a man who they say robbed a gas station at swordpoint.
According to police, the man entered a gas station in the 3300 block of East Broad Street a little after 12:30 a.m. Thursday, walked up to the counter and demanded cash from the clerk.
He displayed a short sword about 2 feet long with a blue handle and blue scabbard.
Police released two photos, apparently from secuity footage, showng the man and the sword.
Anyone with information is asked to call Columbus police 614-645-4665 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS.