Man uses sword to rob Columbus gas station, police say

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for a man who they say robbed a gas station at swordpoint.

According to police, the man entered a gas station in the 3300 block of East Broad Street a little after 12:30 a.m. Thursday, walked up to the counter and demanded cash from the clerk.

RECOGNIZE THIS SUSPECT?



6/17/21@12:38am-suspect entered Speedway@3304 E. Broad St.



He walked up to the counter demanded cash from the clerk and displayed a short sword approximately 2 feet long with a blue handle & blue scabbard.



CPD: 614-645-4665 or @OhioCrime 614-461-TIPS pic.twitter.com/Ca1nrBXG7K — Columbus Ohio Police (@ColumbusPolice) June 18, 2021

Police released two photos, apparently from secuity footage, showng the man and the sword.

Anyone with information is asked to call Columbus police 614-645-4665 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS.