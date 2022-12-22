Columbus police are searching for a man accused or robbing a North Hamilton Road bank (Courtesy/Columbus Division of Police)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are searching for a man accused of robbing a northeast Columbus bank nearly two weeks ago.

On Dec. 12 at around 5 p.m. CPD reported that an unidentified suspect robbed a PNC Bank on the 5100 block of North Hamilton Road in the Blendon Woods neighborhood. The suspect, who was captured on video surveillance, used a demand note and was last seen running southbound from the bank.

Columbus police are searching for a man accused or robbing a North Hamilton Road bank (Courtesy/Columbus Division of Police)

Columbus police are searching for a man accused or robbing a North Hamilton Road bank (Courtesy/Columbus Division of Police)

Columbus police are searching for a man accused or robbing a North Hamilton Road bank (Courtesy/Columbus Division of Police)

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the Columbus Police Robbery Unit at 614-645-4665.