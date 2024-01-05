DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCMH) — Investigators used records from an online video game to find a missing Ohio teen over 14 hours away from the state.

Deputies on Wednesday arrested Thomas Ebersole, 31, at his Dunnellon home as a result of the investigation. He faces charges in Florida including:

Traveling to meet a minor to engage in sexual activity

Interfering with child custody

Sheltering an unmarried minor

Thomas Ebersole. (Courtesy Photo/Marion County Sheriff’s Office)

An FBI special agent contacted the Marion County Sheriff’s Office earlier that day and asked for help finding a missing 16-year-old girl from Lima. They had reason to believe she was in the area, a deputy wrote in the arrest affidavit.

Zachary Moore, the sheriff’s public information officer, told NBC4 that Ebersole had met the teen on World of Warcraft, an online multiplayer video game. He used a player account named “Salt Warrior 11554,” to interact with her, and during the course of the pair’s gaming he asked her to message him on the app Discord.

Ebersole later let investigators look at the messages between the pair on the app, which implied sexual activity. They also indicated on Dec. 27, he had driven 14 hours up to Lima to pick the teen up and take her to Florida, according to the affidavit. He admitted to deputies at his home that he had planned to hide her in his home and have her become his wife.

“Ebersole had told this 16-year-old that he was going to come get her, planned to come get her. She accepted that offer,” Moore said. “On his drive up, he kept making reference to crimes. He wouldn’t explain, he wouldn’t go into detail, but it essentially showed that he knew what he was doing was wrong.”

The federal agent said a detective in Lima had discovered the teen logged on to World of Warcraft on Wednesday, according to the affidavit. When Ebersole also logged into the game that day, investigators found the IP address they logged in from was identical and matched Ebersole’s physical home address in Dunnellon.

When deputies first came to his home, Ebersole denied knowing anyone with the teen’s name, the affidavit said. Eventually, he hung his head, went back inside and returned to his door with the girl.

Ebersole in a deputy’s car after being arrested. (Courtesy Photo/Marion County Sheriff’s Office)

Moore confirmed that deputies reunited the teen with her family after finding her. He noted this kind of case isn’t something the sheriff’s office frequently sees, but it does happen.

“Every time this comes up, we really urge parents to pay attention to what your children are doing online,” Moore said. “Unfettered internet access can be a dangerous tool in anyone’s hands, and it can also be dangerous for our children. They could come in contact with a 31-year-old man who’s looking to come pick them up … and possibly do harm to them.”