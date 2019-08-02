Man to spend life in prison for 2017 Columbus shooting death

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man will spend the rest of his life in prison after pleading guilty to murder charges in relation to a 2017 shooting on Lilley Avenue.

Marzett Hawkins III pled guilty to aggravated murder and was found guilty by a jury of two counts of murder and one count of felonious assault in late June. He was sentenced Thursday.

Columbus Police responded to a call of a shooting on Nov. 12, 2017, in the area of Lilley Avenue and East Mount Street.

The victim, Kevin J. Watkins Jr., was pronounced dead at the scene.

At the time, it was the 114th homicide in the city for 2017, marking the year as the second deadliest in the city’s history.