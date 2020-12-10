No prison sentence for man who killed prominent Hilliard attorney in crash

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The man who pleaded guilty to vehicular manslaughter for the 2019 death of a former Chief Counsel for Gov. George V. Voinovich will be sentenced to four years of community control.

Vincent DePalma, of Dublin, pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide for the crash that killed Kurtis Tunnell. Tunnell was was struck by DePalma’s vehicle while Tunnell was riding a bike along Scioto Darby Creek Road on Aug. 31, 2019.

DePalma was sentenced to four years of community control on a risk reduction docket. He was taken into custody to be held until a bed is available at the community-based correction facility. He must complete a 3-6 month inpatient lockdown program at the facility.

He was ordered to pay a $5,000 fine plus curt costs Restitution was not requested by the prosecution. DePalma’s license was suspended for 4 years.

DePalma could spend up to 4 years in prison if he does not complete community control.

According to police, DePalma was driving westbound on Scioto and Darby Creek Road east of Walker Road and Tunnell was riding his bike westbound on Scioto and Darby Creek Road west of Walker Road when Tunnell was struck from behind.

In addition to serving Gov. Voinovich, Tunnell was a former managing partner with the law firm Bricker & Eckler.

At the time of his death, Tunnell was honored by Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. John Husted.