Police: Man threatens Columbus Walmart loss prevention manager with knife during robbery

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are searching for a suspect they said pulled a knife on a loss prevention manager at a west Columbus Walmart.

According to police, the suspect entered the Walmart at 5200 Westpointe Drive Sunday at approximately 10:40 a.m.

The suspect was spotted by the store’s asset protection manager, who said he observed the suspect placing items into an open duffel bag in a shopping cart.

The asset protection manager then returned to his office and watched the suspect through the store’s surveillance cameras.

Police said that at approximately 12:50 p.m., the suspect entered the store’s garden center, where he exited the store.

The asset protection manager was waiting for the suspect just outside the garden center. When the suspect was ordered to stop, he displayed a pocket knife and lunged at the manager, police said.

The suspect then dropped the duffel bag and fled into the parking lot. He was seen a few minutes later getting into a maroon/red Honda Accord with only a rear Ohio license plate.

The suspect is described as a white male, 5-feet, 8-inches tall, weighing approximately 220 pounds. He is estimated to be between 25 and 45 years old. The man was wearing glasses and had redish hair and scruffy facial hair.

He was wearing a black/blue flannel shirt, blue jeans, white shoes, and a red baseball cap with the word “DRIP” on the front.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Columbus Police Robbery Unit at 614-645-4665.