Man tased, arrested following robbery attempt in downtown Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man was tased by Columbus Police following a robbery in progress call Tuesday.

According to a Columbus Police Officer, officers were dispatched to a robbery in progress at a location in downtown Columbus Tuesday at approximately 10 p.m.

Police said there was an altercation between the suspect and police. The suspect then boarded a COTA bus near North Central Avenue and West Broad Street.

Officers eventually got the suspect off the bus, tasing him and arresting him in a nearby parking lot.

The suspect was taken to Grant Medical Center for treatment for non-life threatening injuries from the altercation and tasing.

No further information is available.