Man tased, arrested following robbery attempt in downtown Columbus

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man was tased by Columbus Police following a robbery in progress call Tuesday.

According to a Columbus Police Officer, officers were dispatched to a robbery in progress at a location in downtown Columbus Tuesday at approximately 10 p.m.

Police said there was an altercation between the suspect and police. The suspect then boarded a COTA bus near North Central Avenue and West Broad Street.

Officers eventually got the suspect off the bus, tasing him and arresting him in a nearby parking lot.

The suspect was taken to Grant Medical Center for treatment for non-life threatening injuries from the altercation and tasing.

No further information is available.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools