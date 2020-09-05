Man suspected of robbing Dollar General in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Police are investigating an aggravated robbery at a Dollar General in east Columbus.

The Columbus Division of Police says a man attempted to rob a Dollar General at 2021 Lockbourne Road with a suspected handgun on Friday evening.

According to the police, the suspect left the store without any money after the cashier couldn’t open the register.

Police say he successfully robbed another Dollar General at 1500 Livingston Avenue and disappeared near Berkeley Road.

Police ask anyone with information to call 614-645-4139.