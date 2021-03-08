Man surrenders to Columbus Police after what witnesses called an accidental shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A man has turned himself in to Columbus Police after a fatal shooting Saturday that witnesses said was accidental.

Tejuan Terrill Files III, 20, was arrested after turning himself in Monday.

According to police, officers responded to a call for a shooting at approximately 3:29 p.m. Saturday on the 3400 block of Bolton Avenue.

Officers found Caleb Day, 19, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:36 p.m.

Police said witnesses told them that Day was handling a gun when it went off, wounding him. However, police said physical evidence at the scene contradicted the witnesses’ statements.

This is the 38th homicide in Columbus for 2021.