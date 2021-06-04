Man dies from gunshot injuries after May incident

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police say a man who had been in guarded condition from a shooting on May 24 has died.

Jordan Hill, 27, died Tuesday, June 1, according to police.

Hill had been the passenger in a car belonging to a 22-year old woman. She said she recognized Hill as she approached the corner of East Main Street and Miller Avenue, and he asked for a ride. After Hill got into the car, someone immediately opened fire, striking the vehicle numerous times.

The driver told police she sped away, then she realized Hill had been struck. The woman drove to the hospital where Hill was rushed into surgery. Police were notified around 2:30 a.m.

Hill was in guarded but stable condition at the time. The driver was unharmed.

Police ask anyone with information regarding the shooting death to call 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS.