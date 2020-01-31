Man struck by stray bullet after shooting near Short North bar

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are investigating after a man was shot near a Short North bar.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 2:19am, Friday, officers were called to the 700 block of N. High Street on the report of a shooting near a bar.

Police say it appears a fight broke out when the bar was letting out and someone began shooting.

A 29-year-old man was struck in the face by a stray bullet and was taken to an area hospital, where he’s expected to survive, according to police.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the CPD Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or Crime Stoppers at 614-645-8477.