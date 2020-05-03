Man attempts to steal car from West Columbus gas station

Breaking News
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Police are searching for a man who attempted to steal a car from a West Columbus gas station.

Columbus police say a 5 feet 7 inch white male in his twenties tried to steal a car from a BP Gas Station at 2800 Sullivant Avenue on April 18, at 1:24 a.m.

Reports state, the suspect forced the driver out the car by gunpoint, but the victim left with the keys.

Once in the car, the suspect realized he couldn’t start the car and fled on foot according to police.

Police ask if anyone has information to contact 614-645-4665.

