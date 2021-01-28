Man stabbed in chest in west Columbus

by: NBC4 staff

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A man was stabbed in the chest at a home in west Columbus.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of West Broad Street on a report of a stabbing around 7:53 a.m.

Upon their arrival, officers found a 34-year-old male who was stabbed in the chest. He was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition. The victim underwent surgery and is stabilized.

Police say a fight took place inside the residence which led to the victim’s injury.

Police are still investigating the incident and ask anyone with information to call 614-461-8477.

